A man wanted for attempted murder after shooting his father in Middlesboro Friday morning was arrested in Claiborne County Friday night.
Middlesboro Police responded to a call of a shooting at a residence on Exeter Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday.
Upon arrival the officers were informed an altercation occurred between 20-year-old Donnie “Dee” Smith and his father Donnie Smith while several others were in the residence. During the course of the fight, “Dee” shot his father Donnie and fled the scene in a black extended cab Ford F150 with Tennessee tags.
The father, Donnie Smith, was taken by Middlesboro EMS to Middlesboro ARH with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Responding to the incident was lead investigator Officer Jeremiah Johnson along with Sgt. Kenny Vanover and Captain Joe Holder.
Middlesboro Police and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Detectives worked in conjunction to find Donnie Dee Smith who has a lengthy criminal history and was also considered armed and dangerous.
Warrants for the arrest of Smith were entered into NCIC for attempted murder and (4) four counts of wanton endangerment.
A short time after 7pm Claiborne County Sheriff's Deputies arrested without incident Donnie Dee Smith at the Exxon station in Harrogate.
He was already facing failure to appear charges in Claiborne County in regard to possession of meth for resale, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Smith will be extradited back to Kentucky to face the attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges taken out by Middlesboro Police.
He is lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.
