Upon arrival the deputy made contact with a woman who stated that her daughter’s father was trying to meet up with their daughter to have sexual relations.
Deputy Edwards then made contact with the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Isaac Dale Crowe of Harrogate, Tennessee, who admitted to being in the area to meet the underage victim. The deputy then reviewed messages on the victim’s Facebook account showing that Crowe had made multiple sexual advances towards his daughter.
The investigation and review of the evidence determined that Crowe used an electronic device to solicit his own daughter to have sexual relations with him once they met up at the location.
Isaac Dale Crowe was arrested and lodged in the Bell County detention Center charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex offenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.