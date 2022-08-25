A man on the Middlesboro Police Department’s list for their “Turn Em’ In Tuesday” push, was arrested on Saturday, August 20, 2022. 39-year-old James Johnson Jr. of Tazewell, Tennessee had been sought for multiple felony charges in Kentucky.
On the 20th Johnson was taken into custody in Claiborne County by Deputy Werner and New Tazewell Police Officer Bolden.
In Tennessee, he is facing several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule 5 drugs, two counts of criminal simulation, theft under $1,000, and he was served a fugitive from justice warrant from Kentucky.
He is being held without bond and will be extradited back to Kentucky after facing charges in Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.