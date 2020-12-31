Marcellus “Mark” Mays, 54, of Loyall, formerly of Pineville, passed away on December 22, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was born in Pineville on September 27, 1966 a son of the late John Jackson Mays and Jessie Cloud Mays. He was a graduate of Pineville High School and had worked at the school for thirty years on the Custodial Staff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia “Abby” Cloud; brother, Milton “Milt” Mays; and grandchildren, Brooklynn Lankford and Bentley Cloud.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Sue Hensley Mays; step-children, Stephanie Lankford Cloud and husband, Chris “Buttons”, Steven Lankford and wife, Kendra and Tyler Lankford and wife, Alyssa; grandchildren, Paisley Cloud, Anna Lankford, Aidan Lankford, Hannah Lankford, Bailynn Lankford, Harper Cloud and Thomas Lankford; brothers and sisters, Vernora McCants and husband, Samuel, Bernard Mays, John Mays, Billy Ray Fulton and Robert Cloud; special friends, Scott Jeffrey, Teresa Ralston, Robert Daniels, J.D. Strange and Scott Madon and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, December 26, at 2:00 PM at the Pineville High School Gymnasium with Prophet Michael Ferguson and Rev. Eric Jordan. Burial was in Tan Yard Cemetery in Barbourville. Pallbearers were Steven Lankford, Tyler Lankford, Dylan Morris, Devan Morris, Isaiah Morris and Robert Daniels. Honorary pallbearer was Mike White.
The family received friends on Saturday after 10:00 AM at the Pineville High School Gymnasium.
In lieu of flower, the family would appreciate donation toward funeral expenses.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Mays family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
