Marcia Gayle Lowe, 62 of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Hospice Care Unit at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on October 20, 1957 in Jellico, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Silas and Geneva Towe Grey. Gayle believed in the Baptist faith and had worked as a nurse for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold Canada; and sisters, Bobbie Cochran and Peggy Butrum.
Survivors include her sons, Jason Lowe and wife, Jennifer of Pineville and Jamie Lowe and wife, Lori of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Braden Lowe, Levi Lowe, Emily Lowe, Taylor Lowe and Caleb Lowe; great-granddaughter, Makenzie Hubbard; sister, Sandra Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private cremation services are being held at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville. The family will host a celebration of Gayle’s life at the Harold Canada Family Cemetery in Williamsburg, Kentucky on a later date. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Lowe family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
