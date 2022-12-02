If you know me, you know I love chocolate. A couple of weeks ago I had a conversation with Marcia Yeary about a chocolate cake that sounded delicious. She said it is a favorite amongst her family, so I asked her if I could share it with the community. This is a perfect treat to make for someone at the holidays or to share at your Christmas dinner.

Marcia’s Chocolate

Chip Pound Cake

Ingredients: 1 (18.25 oz) yellow cake mix with pudding, 1 (3.9 oz) box chocolate instant pudding mix, ½ cup of sugar, ¾ cup of vegetable oil, ¾ cup water, 4 large eggs, 1 (8 oz) sour cream, 1 cup semi sweet chocolate chip morsels, sifted powdered sugar.

Instructions: Combine first 3 ingredients stirring with a wire whisk to remove large lumps. Add oil and next three ingredients, stirring until smooth.

Stir in chocolate morsels, and pour batter into a greased/floured Bundt pan. Marcia suggests using cocoa powder instead of flour.

Bake at 350 degrees for an hour, or until a wooden pick insert comes out clean. Check at 45 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and allow it to completely cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve!

