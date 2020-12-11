Marie Angela “Poochie” Bishop was born on March 5, 1950 in Pineville, KY. She was the oldest daughter of Fred and Inez Bishop. She passed away on December 3, 2020 at the Bishop Family Home Place in Pineville.
Marie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of eight at the Bethel Baptist Church in Pineville. She was an active member of the church where she was the Sunday School Secretary and Sunday School Superintendent. She also represented Bethel for many years as the delegate at the London District Sunday School Conventions, writing, directing, and acting in the Christmas and Easter plays.
Marie had a very vivacious and friendly personality and dearly loved her family, Pineville, and all she encountered. She enjoyed walking her dogs and was excited to see greet neighbors along the way. Her other hobbies included gardening and quilting; often making quilts for charities, friends, and family members.
Marie attended the Pineville City Schools from K-12 and graduated from Pineville High School in 1968. She later graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement. At EKU she was among a national recruitment class of females for law enforcement. After graduation she was recruited by the Memphis Police Department where she retired after 30 years of service to her community. Marie shared that when there was an opportunity, she would profess her faith and witness to others, which often occurred on the job. Marie then accepted a position with the Department of Homeland Security where she held the rank of Captain. After she retired, Marie returned to Pineville and cared for her parents until they passed. She then took a position within Pineville Independent Schools where she was a member of the janitorial staff. While with the district, she became an advocate and mentor to the students that she encountered.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Inez Bishop; maternal grandparents, Lee Andrew and Alice Dyer; and her youngest brother, Edward “Eddie” Bishop.
Marie is survived by her brothers, Lee Andrew Bishop of Radcliff, KY and Fred Bishop and his wife, Jane, of Lexington, KY; sisters, Elaine Bishop Trent of Lexington, KY, Jennifer Bishop of Cincinnati, OH, and Jan Bishop Phipps and her husband, John II of Cincinnati, OH; nieces and nephews, Stacy Bishop, Robert Bishop and his wife, Maggie, Toby Bishop, Jamie Phipps, John Phipps III, and Christian Trent; great-nephews, Jordan Bishop, Edan Bishop, and Dane Bishop; special friends, Dr. John Brock, Janelle Hatfield, Alice Collett, Vickie Dawson, Liz Gilley, Larry Miller, Theresa Ralston, Mrs. Norma Sams and Family and Mr. Donald Quillen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Officiating Pastors were Rev. Jerry Combs of the First Christian Church of Pineville, KY and Bishop Todd O’Neal of the House of Joy Ministries in Cincinnati, OH.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Bishop family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.