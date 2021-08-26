Mark Thomas Belcher, born June 21, 1967 in Frankfurt, Germany passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 in Pineville, Kentucky. Mark served his country during Desert Storm in the National Guard and in the United States Army Reserves. Mark was a believer in the Baptist Faith and had been a Respiratory Therapist.
Mark is survived by his daughters, Holly Belcher and Hannah Belcher both of Berea, Kentucky. Also, left to mourn his passing are his father, Matt Belcher, Jr., Pineville, Kentucky; brother, Matthew Joseph “Joe” and wife, Mawnie Belcher; nephews, Matthew Belcher and Justin Belcher, of London, Kentucky; sister, Charlotte and husband, Tray Welch; nieces, Whitney Welch, Sarah Welch, and Laura Welch, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He also leaves behind cousins, Eric Krzeminski, of Atlanta, Georgia, Liza Jefferies, and Anya Wright of Lafollette, Tennessee; and uncle, George Krzeminski of Chicago, Illinois, including many other friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Krzeminski Belcher; grandparents, Matt and Tilda Belcher, and Jozef and Helena Krzeminski.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Daniels and Mr. Matt Joe Belcher presiding. Burial will follow at the family cemetery located at Brown’s Cemetery in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Alan Hurd, Ricky Daniels, Justin Belcher, Matthew Belcher, Matthew J. Belcher, and Tray Welch.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Belcher Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
