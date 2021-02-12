Mary Frances Hurley, age 70, of Bean Station, TN, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, TN.
She was born June 5, 1950 in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of the late William and Margurite Murray McMurray. She was a member of the Riverview Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Hurley; son, David Lawrence Cummings; and brothers, Timothy Q. McMurray and John Paul McMurray.
She is survived by the following members of her family:
Daughters, Charlotte Ann Daniels and Carolyn Marie Shoffner
Grandchildren, Timothy Edward Daniels, Mindy Frances Ellis, Derrick Allen Shoffner and Jordan Lee Shoffner
Great-Grandchildren: Bryson Lee, Ryker Lane, Keylee Marie Shoffner and Jordyn Michelle Shoffner
Sisters, Margaret Jordan and Bernice Zanger
Brothers, William McMurray, Patrick McMurray, Michael McMurray and Eugene McMurray
And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY.
Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Shoffner presiding.
Graveside services at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Mayes Cemetery in Tazewell, TN. Pallbearers were Timothy Daniels, Jr., Austin Ellis, Derrick Shoffner, Jordan Shoffner, Brian Brooks and Steven Brooks.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.
