OBIT-Mary Lynn Carter

Mary Lynn Carter, 72 passed April 9th, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

 Lynn enjoyed her home in Pineville, Kentucky watching her great grandchildren playing in the creek out front. Lynn also enjoyed playing cards, games and doing jigsaw puzzles with her family and best friend Cindy Wines.

Lynn is survived by her daughters Patricia (Wayne) Ewert and Susan Bruns. Grandchildren James and Zachary Carroll, Skyla (Josh) Brumley, Kali (Jonathan) Pryor, Jessica Bruns and Josiah Bruns. Great grandchildren Abby and James Carroll, Alana Pryor and Riley Brumley. Brother Richard, sisters Frances, Susan and their families.

Private cremation was conducted.  Remember the family in your thoughts and prayers.

