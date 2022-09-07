Mary Miracle, 82 of Pineville, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in London. She was born in Frakes on April 14, 1940, a daughter of the late Lenis and Lizzie Mae Odell Maiden. Mary had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, JC Murray and William Miracle; daughter, Anna Hickman; siblings, James Maiden, Georgie Browning, Surjean Bailey, Betty Braden, Delsie Payne, Claudia Horner, and Wanda Maiden.
Mary is survived by her children, Peggy and Calvin Tolliver, Sheila and Boyd Doerting, Lenis Murray, Billy and Tina Murray, and Jim and Kim Murray; son-in-law, Danny Hickman; grandchildren, Jessica Brock and Jonathon, Joshua and Billie Brock, Joani Brock and Cody, Jessie Murray and Sarah Schultz, Jaclyn Murray and Joel Cook, Jordan Hickman, Dewayne and Donna Tolliver, Samantha and JB Brent, Emily Cornell, and JB Cornell; siblings, Billy Maiden and Andy Maiden; ex-son-in-law, Simon Brock, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Kelly Partin, Jr. presiding.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Miracle Family.
