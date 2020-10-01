Mary “Molly” Cadle Inman, 78, of Middlesboro, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born in Claiborne County, Tennessee on May 7,1942, a daughter of the late James and Alice Smith Cadle. Mary had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Inman and her brother, Charles Cadle.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Christy Martin Harmon and Kathleen Martin; her grandson, Ricky Day; her special friends, Eunice Dunn, Sandra Martin and Jeff Miracle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at the Monarch Church of God Mountain Assembly on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM with Rev. Woodrow Gilbert presiding.
Memorial services will be held at the Monarch Church of God Mountain Assembly on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM with Rev. Woodrow Gilbert presiding.
