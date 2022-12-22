Pineville Superintendent Russell Thompson presented retiring school board member Mary Steele with a plaque in honor of her 12 years of service as a board member following Monday’s meeting.
Steele was on the Pineville Board of Education from April 1996 to December 2000 and from January 2014 to December 2022.
One of the items approved on Monday was clean audit report with no findings. Thompson pointed out that Steele had served on the board during a time when the audits and finances weren’t nearly as strong as they are now.
“You stuck in there with us and led by example,” he said. “I don’t know many other board members we’ve had go to KSBA and actually be the ones facilating the meetings. That speaks a lot about your work ethic and your characted and how you represented Pineville to the rest of the state and that will be greatly missed.”
Steele said it has been an honor to serve on the school board.
“It’s been an honor to serve and to serve with people who cared,” Steele told the other board members. “Good luck to you all as you go forward and if you ever have any question that I can help you with please call me. I’m just a phone call away and you always know where to find me.
“It’s been an honor to serve the school and to do what I’ve been able to do. Thank you.”
