Masks will now be optional at Bell County Schools after the board voted to remove the mask mandate at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“With the current trend of declining cases and less severe symptoms than the Delta variant the board felt like it was a good time to remove the masks,” superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “The current legislature has a bill out there that’s going to probably eliminate the opportunity for a board to mandate a mask. We’re just trying to get ahead of that.”
Gambrel added that any parents who want their kids to wear a mask is certainly welcome to and any school board employees feel more comfortable with a mask is certainly welcome to wear them.
In other business, the board approved offering to sell four buses to Graves County. That district lost their entire fleet of buses in the tornado earlier this year.
“We are able to offer them four 2016 buses because our fleet is newer than that now. This can help them with their cause and we can use the proceeds to buy more buses when the time comes,” Gambrel said. “Our fleet is outstanding at this time. Steve Silcox has written four grants that has helped us purchase buses and brought in close to $1 million in funding. That’s something we’re very proud of. All of our buses on routes currently have air conditioning and they’re nice buses.”
Graves County will meet on Thursday to vote on making the purchase.
Work continues on the new central office site on the second floor of the Bell County Area Technology Center on Log Mountain.
The board also approved the selling of several older surplus buses as part of their latest EPA grant.
“We’re on schedule and we’re hopeful to be able move into those offices in July as long as the materials come in,” Gambrel said.
The board also approved helping to fund a trip to the National Beta Convention for eight Page students who qualified for the Nationals in Nashville.
Bell Central’s academic team recently won their regional competition and the board approved helping to fund the trip to the state competition for all 18 members of that team along with two Yellow Creek students who qualified for state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.