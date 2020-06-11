For the next five years, the U.S. Department of Education will match every donation—dollar for dollar—to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College—up to $230,000.
The matching program will be launched on June 15, 2020, and will be designed to establish a “Greatest Need Fund” to assist with student and institutional needs identified by the COVID-19 pandemic—now and in the future.
The benefits of the program can be enhanced, according to Dr. Michelle Dykes-Anderson, Vice-President for Institutional Advancement, if individuals take advantage of the new CARES Act, passed recently by the U.S. Congress.
“The legislation allows corporate and individual donors the opportunity to maintain or increase their giving in order to support the institutions and programs they hold most dear and also avail themselves of several new tax advantages,” she said. “Not only will they receive specific tax advantages not previously available to them, but they will also be able to have their gifts matched by funds from the U.S. Department of Education.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College has taken several steps to respond to student needs, offering a “Student Care Closet, where food, clothing and hygiene products can be accessed, making free WI-FI available in the parking lots of each campus, providing instruction and support services virtually. In addition, the College has donated over 6,000 masks, 200 gowns, and dozens of 3-D printed face shields to local health care providers.
Southeast President Vic Adams lauded the matching program as a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity to put safeguards in place to deal with problems brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have taken many positive steps to combat the damaging effects of the coronavirus. By participating in this program, donors can not only double their gifts, but they also can help Southeast to double its efforts to respond to the current pandemic and prepare for future emergencies,” Dr. Adams said.
