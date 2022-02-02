Maxine Corkran, age 80, of Frakes, KY, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Middlesboro, KY. She was born on November 16, 1941, in Chenoa, KY, the daughter of the late Caleb Miracle and Ora Partin Miracle. She was a member of the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Corkran; son, James Keith Corkran; brothers, Herbert Miracle, Homer Miracle, Caleb Miracle, Jr., and Harold Miracle; and her sister, Dorothy Partin.
She is survived by the following:
Son, Tim (Nancy) Corkran Daughter, Lavonne (Jimmy) Fuson Granddaughters, Meagan (Jordan) Graves, Andrea (Corey) Campbell and Kayla Venable Great-grandson, Mason Graves Sisters, Erma Scott and Hattie Sims Extended family, Reuben (Connie) Partin and Thelma Miracle
And a host of other relatives and friends.
The family of Maxine Corkran will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Frakes, KY, with Reverend Jerry Fuson and Reverend Ken Kishpaugh presiding. Music provided by the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church singers.
Graveside services immediately followed in the Webb Cemetery in Chenoa, KY. Her family served as pallbearers.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their loving and compassionate care.
