Pineville senior offensive lineman David Mayberry signed on Friday to continue his football career at the University of the Cumberlands.
“This has always been a dream of mind to have a signing day and get to go play at the next level,” he said.
Mayberry had signed with Campbellsville last year, but opted to return to Pineville for another season after COVID allowed that option.
“I signed last year but it didn’t feel right. I wasn’t able to have everybody here for my signing ceremony and Campbellsville didn’t really feel like home,” he said. “I’m happy I took that supplementary year to be able to come back here and play and be a part of Pineville again. This is my home. I love you guys and I love this town.”
David is the son of Dale and Debra Mayberry and also was a member of the band under his father’s direction.
“He is getting to do band and football at Cumberlands as well,” Dale Mayberry said. “I’m going to miss him. He’s been with me since his sixth grade year and I got him an extra year because of COVID, which was special. I’m going to miss his leadership in the band program as well. He knew what I was thinking before I was even thinking it. For me it’s bittersweet. I’m proud of him going on to the next level, but I’m going to miss him too, not being a part of that group.”
Former PHS football coch Jason Chappell said Mayberry took a risk by coming back for an extra year but came out with a better deal “because he bet on himself and went to work.”
“He’s going to be a huge loss to this program because he has such positive energy and is such a great teammate. He’s the kind of kid that helps coaches coach,” Chappell added. “David is going to successful no matter what he chooses to do because he’s positive, he’s going to work with people, he’s a smart kid and he’s a hard worker. The things he brought to our football program are the same reasons he’s going to be successful in life.”
Mayberry wanted to thank all of his former coaches and teammates for helping him get to this point.
“All of these coaches here and all of my past coaches at Somerset and Lincoln County, they’re the reason I am where I am,” he said. “I also want to thank my teammates — I wouldn’t be here without you guys either. You pushed me further than I thought I could go.
“To my family: I love you guys so much and I wouldnt’ be here without the opportunities from you guys.”
