Christmas is just two weeks away; can you believe it? I don’t know if it is the warm temperatures we’ve been having or what, but it just doesn’t seem like the man in the big red suit should be here in just a few days.
One thing that I love to do that always brings back the best memories and puts me in the holiday spirit is make good old-fashioned biscuits and gravy on Christmas morning. It makes me think of all the people who have had an influence in teaching me to make this meal. Laura who taught me to make the bacon in the oven instead of the stove (turns out perfect every time), Marilyn Fuson who makes the best breakfast I’ve ever had ( I try to copy her entire meal, but I’ll never be able to), my papaw who makes the best scrambled eggs, and my mom who opened up the package of pioneer gravy because I wouldn’t dare eat the real stuff when I was little. I love thinking of these people on Christmas day.
One element of the meal that I am excited to try a different technique with this year is the biscuits. My friend Blakelee has been sharing this recipe with her friends. She says it’s great, easy and the perfect gravy biscuit. I hope you try it with your family and make your own Christmas memories.
Mayo Biscuits
Ingredients: 2 cups of self rising flour, ½ cup of Duke’s mayo, 1 cup of whole milk.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While oven is warming, mix the wet ingredients in a large mixing bowl and then add the flour. Grease a baking sheet and drop the biscuits 2 inches apart. This makes up to 12 biscuits. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
