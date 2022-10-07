As I write this, the last few showers and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian bounce on my windows. We have a cool, cloudy day while the people of Florida and South Carolina get floods and disasters. There is so much water and so little place to go, that some parts of Florida are expecting flood levels for the next week. It is common for people to interpret death and disaster like this as God’s punishment for their sin and evil. Jesus clearly states, “The rain falls on the just and the unjust”, on the good and the bad equally. He tells the story of the Tower of Siloam that fell down and the falling rocks killed many people. He asks His listeners, “Were those who got killed any more immoral than the ones who escaped?” and answers, “No way!” they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Law of Gravity does not judge our morals. Jesus does in one verse what it takes the Book of Job 43 Chapters to do. Job’s friends tried to convince him that his suffering and pain came as punishment for his awful sins, but Job said,“No, that’s not the way it works.” In the Psalms, we meet what could have been Job’s answer in a different form. “If God punished us all for all our sins, no one would be alive.”
We live in lush, green Eastern Kentucky with some showers today. I try to imagine life in in the Southwest, from Texas to California. They are in a twelve YEAR drought pattern. We get twelve WEEKS of no rain and we feel the end of the world has come. One of their major sources of water is the Colorado River with Hoover Dam on Lake Meade. The Dam is now at its lowest level in history. Estimates vary,but it is the major source of water for over 40 million people. They will have to do water rationing. To us, it looks like they should have everybody using less to share the pain, but sharing is not in their crisis vocabulary. “Me first” is.
Out there, water is a big time political issue. Ideally, everybody should share equally in the water that is left, simply use less. The factory farms in the Imperial Valley of California said, “If we cut our water use, the price of fresh fruit and vegetables will double or triple. We really need more.” The ranchers say, “We have to water our stock or the price of beef will sky rocket.” Home owners say, “To survive the extreme heat we need our swimming pools and to water our lawns”. In the end, offficials avoided the heat and said, “Let the locals do it. Let the local Water Conservation Districts decide what water sharing measure to take.”
The head of the Santa Fe water District said, “I’m not going to ask MY people to stop watering their lawns, just so the people of California can use our water on their lawns.” (It’s a hot potatoe issue with no water to cool it off.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.