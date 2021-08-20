As I am writing this, I am actually planning a surprise for Jake because this week he will turn 29! He is not one much for birthdays, so of course I always try to make them over the top with surprises.
Every year for my birthday, my Meme makes her famous strawberry cake. Since Jake has been in our lives, he looks forward to it probably more than I do. This year he asked me to attempt to make it. I told him I wouldn’t do it justice (which I likely won’t), but little does he know, I am going to give it a try.
I thought I would share this recipe, which is probably the most special thing I have shared with you since beginning this column. I hope it brings you as much joy as it has me over the years.
MeMe’s Marvelous Strawberry Cake
Ingredients: 1 box white cake mix, ½ cup of water, ¾ cup of oil, 1 small box of strawberry Jello, 4 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, ¾ cup drained frozen strawberries,
Icing: 1 stick of margarine, 1 box confectionery sugar, 1 1/3 cup juice from draining the strawberries,
Instructions: Allow strawberries to thaw slightly to where they are making their own juices. Drain the strawberries and keep the juice separately. Chop the strawberries as finely as possible.
Preheat the oven to 350. While the oven heats, mix together cake ingredients in a large bowl. Grease a 9x12 cake pan and pour mixture in. Bake for 30-35 minutes.
Allow the cake to completely cool before icing.
Once cake is cooled mix together icing ingredients. If you need more liquid from strawberries add gradually depending on how thin you want this icing.
Cut into your desired size of slice and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.