I hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween. I loved handing out candy to all of the cute little spooks in my neighborhood. It was definitely the highlight of my weekend!
I know everyone is so excited to move on to Christmas, but I am just not that gal. Thanksgiving is the absolute best holiday there is. All the good food and time with family without the pressure and expense of gift buying. So, here at Kitchen Corner, I am going to pay tribute to Thanksgiving for the month of November! I am so excited, and I hope you find a place for these recipes in your menu.
I’m starting off with the star of the show. I wanted to give you enough time be thinking about what all you’ll need for the turkey. Deep friend turkey is the best thing you’ll ever eat! This recipe is from Food Network and is sure to be a hit at your table.
Memphis Fried Turkey
Ingredients: 1 14 pound turkey washed and dried with gilets removed, 1 tbsp. smoked paprika, 1 ½ tsp. garlic powder, 1 ½ tsp. onion powder, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 tsp dried thyme, kosher salt, black pepper, 3 gallons of peanut oil
Instructions: I thought this tip is so helpful to figure out how much oil you’ll need. Place the turkey in the fryer and cover with cold water. Remove the turkey and mark the line. This is where you will fill your oil to. Remove the water from the fryer and dry before adding oil.
Mix your spices together in a bowl and begin to cover the entire turkey with the dry rub including inside the cavity and under the skin. Cover the turkey with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
When you are ready to cook the next day, fill the fryer with peanut oil to the line you marked. Preheat the oil to 400 degrees. Let the turkey come to room temperature while the oil heats.
When the oil has reached 400 degrees, slowly and carefully lower the turkey into the oil so not to splatter it on yourself. Let the turkey cook until you have reached and internal temperature of 155, or for about 45 minutes.
Remove the turkey from the oil and let it rest uncovered on a wire rack for 30 minutes. The temperature will continue to rise to 165.
Once it has rested the appropriate time, cut and place on a serving dish for all to enjoy! Also, for extra flavor, you can deep fry a pack of bacon prior to deep frying the turkey. It will flavor your oil and give the best snack for all to enjoy!
