The Middlesboro Fire Department is holding a raffle for an AR 15 rifle to raise money for firefighter Larry Wayne Adkins, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any employee at the Middlesboro Fire Department. They can also be purchased on line through Jeromy Killion on PayPal at Mborofire982@gmail.com or on Cash App $JeromyKillion.
All money raised will go directly to Larry Wayne Adkins to help with expenses.
The raffle is for an AR 15 556, three 30-round mags and a shoulder sling.
