The Middlesboro community is coming together to celebrate this year’s senior class with a series of events going on this week.
Posters of all the seniors have been put up lining both sides of Cumberland Avenue between 24th and 20th streets and parents have created an “Adopt a Grad” page on Facebook.
“The Middlesboro community has been extremely kind and embraced our seniors through the parent created ‘Adopt a Grad’ page on Facebook,” MHS principal Bobby Bennett said. “Every Senior was adopted by someone in our community and given special gifts that were chosen specifically for them.”
Project Graduation will be handing out gifts to the seniors at the high school as they drive up in their cars on Thursday afternooon. 12 to 1 for last names A-F, 1-2 for last names G-N an 2-3 for last names O-Z.
The city of Middlesboro has organized a parade of seniors for Thursday at 6 p.m. The seniors will line up in the Middle School parking lot and be escorted around the High School circle, through town and end at the parking lot at Bradner Stadium.
“In honor of all that you have lost, the city of Middlesboro is planning a parade in your honor,” a post on the city’s Facebook page read on Tuesday. “We are asking for the community to come out and support our seniors. Please line the parade route with your presence, posters, cheers, and applause.”
Saturday will be virtual graduation day as each senior is recorded walking across the stage in the gym. The videographer will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The outpouring of support and affection for our kids has been incredible. I couldn’t be more proud of our students, their families and everyone in Middlesboro that has reached out during this incredibly unique and difficult time.
Our kids will never forget everyone’s kindness and generosity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.