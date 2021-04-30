The Middlesboro boys and girls track teams both came away victorious as they hosted the Yellow Jacket Invitational track meet on Monday. Above: The boys 800 meter run gets started. Bell County’s  Caden Miracle (far right) won the event with a time of 2:07.86. The MHS boys took first in the overall team standings with 167 points to Bell’s 158. Miracle won the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Cayden Grigsby helped the Jackets by winning both the 100 and 200 meter dashes and Nathan Napier won the 110 meter hurdles.

