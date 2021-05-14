By JAY COMPTON
GM/Editor
Saturday, Middlesboro senior Kirsten Keith became the 23rd MHS student to graduate from Southeast Community & Technical College with her Associate’s degree before completing high school.
Kirsten will graduate from MHS with a 4.0 and has accomplished this while being a member of the Lady Jacket basketball team and running track.
“Kirsten is a remarkable student. She’s devoted to her studies and she goes above and beyond with everything she does,” MHS principal Bobby Bennett said. “She’s a brilliant young lady, so while the program is not easy by any means she’s made it look that way. She’s completed 63 hours, earned her degree as well as earning the credits necessary to be a distinguished graduate here at MHS. She’s a role model for all of our kids to look up to.”
The daughter of Renee and Gary Keith, Kirsten said learned about Middlesboro’s early college academy the summer after her sophomore year.
“I had missed the announcement about it because I was at a basketball game,” she said. “Mr. Rogers called me about it and I just thought it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t let pass by.”
Keith took classes over the summer to stay on track to graduate from Southeast and continued her studies while working around her basketball and track schedules.
There was a track meet recently and I was doing work in between events. Doing work on bus rides, staying up all night, all of that — it’s been a lot of hard work but it’s definitely been worth it.”
Kirsten will be attending LMU in the fall and is thinking of studying Psychology.
She thanked her parents, God, Mr. Bennett, Mr. Rogers and track coach Luke Gilly for pushing her and working with her to make earning her degree possible.
“I’ve had a great support system that’s allowed me to get here.”
She said her sister Kamryn is considering the early college academy. Her advice to any her and the other students thinking of dual credit is to not let it scare them.
“It is a lot of hard work but it’s doable,” she said. “You just have to stay focused and make it a priority.”
Bennett said MHS has partnered with Southeast for about five years now and each year five students are awarded scholarships so they can attend the early college academy for free.
“For us, the opportunity to have our kids connected to Southeast, to be in classrooms with professors and learning at a college level as a junior in high school and be graduating as a college student before they get their diploma is a fantastic opportunity for all of our students,” he said. “There are good things in southeast Kentucky and we see that in our school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.