Middlesboro ARH Hospital in partnership with UK Markey Cancer Center will offer Mamm’s Day Out on Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. During this event, mammogram screenings will be free to the patient if she has no insurance. Make an appointment by calling the Middlesboro ARH Radiology Department at 606.242.1193 and ask for an appointment for Mamm’s Day Out!
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. There is a one in eight chance a woman will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.
The ACS estimates that this year there will be 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women living in the United States. About 48,530 new cases of carcinoma in situ (CIS), which is noninvasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer will be diagnosed; and about 42,170 women will die from breast cancer.
Breast cancer develops when cells in breast tissue change and divide uncontrolled, typically resulting in a lump or mass. Most breast cancers begin in the lobules (milk glands) or in the ducts that connect the lobules to the nipple.
The ACS encourages women who have a family history of breast cancer and those 45 or older to have a mammogram screening. Early detection of breast cancer by mammography reduces the risk of breast cancer death and increases treatment options.
Also, throughout the month of October, Middlesboro ARH Hospital will be offering $50 mammograms for patients with no insurance. This also includes the radiologist report. A physician’s order is not required for a screening mammogram. All self-referrals will be sent to Rebecca Akers, APRN, at the ARH Women’s and Family Health Center in downtown Middlesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.