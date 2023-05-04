The city of Middledboro hosted its 3rd annual Community Cleanup event on Saturday, April 29. This amazing group of people was able to pick up trash and debris and clean up all city parks as well as both sides of Cumberland Ave.
“We began at the City Parking lot, divided into teams and headed out to conquer our assigned zones,” said City Council Member Judy Grandey, who helped organized the event.
“We are extremely grateful to all who participated this year. This year’s participation may have been the largest so far. In less than two hours, these folks made a huge impact on our community.”
Groups participating this year included: City Elected Officials, Leadership Bell County, Walmart Corporate Office, The Middlesborough Garden Club and various other civic organizations, service groups and a lot of dedicated individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.