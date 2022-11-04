On Thursday, November 3, 2022, a short time before 10:00am Kentucky State Police began fielding calls about a loud noise heard in the vicinity of the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport near Baxter, Kentucky.
A short time later, Kentucky State Police Post 10 was notified that a small plane had been located. KSP responded along with other officials within the county and have secured the scene until the National Transportation Safety Board arrives and begins their investigation.
WRIL reports that Harlan County Coroner Jim Rich has identified the pilot as 55-year-old OphthalmologistDr. David Sanford of Knoxville, formerly of Middlesboro. He was the only occupant in the plane.
At approximately 9:51am the FAA lost the plane from radar as it approached the airport.
KSP Detective Andy Soltess will be conducting the death investigation while the NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash. Also assisting at the scene was Harlan Rescue Squad, Harlan Fire Dept, and Sunshine Fire Dept.
