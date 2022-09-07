Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 recently donated $500 to the Vets Serving Vets, a local veterans service organization made up of veterans of the armed forces helping other veterans in need. The donation was made possible by a grant to the Middlesboro Lodge by the Elks National Foundation headquartered in Chicago, and helps fulfil the Elks promise and motto that “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them”. Pictured from left are Past Elks President Tommy Harrell, Vets Serving Vets Commanding Officer Doug Bayless and Vets member Joseph Perdue.
