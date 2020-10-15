from WRIL —
On Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:24pm Middlesboro K-9 Officer Kenny Vanover arrested 23-year-old Michael Aaron Yeary.
The citation states the investigation revealed that Yeary subjected an eleven-year-old juvenile to sexual contact by touching intimately for the purpose of gratifying the sexual desire of wither party. Yeary is also accused of showing the juvenile pornographic pictures of himself and his wife which revealed their genitals. The alleged pictures were shown to the juvenile from Yeary’s cellphone. Michael Aaron Yeary was charged with sexual abuse 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age and prohibited use off electronic communication system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
