A short time after 10 pm on Tuesday night July 13, 2021, Middlesboro Police responded to a residence in the Noe Town community in regard to a shooting.
The investigation lead by Sgt. Barry Cowan determined that 28-year-old Joshua Minor of Middlesboro is accused of shooting his half-brother in the leg with a .22 caliber rifle (corrected).
The victim was taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Joshua Minor was later arrested at approximately midnight at West End Homes without incident and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. He was charged with assault - 1st degree - domestic violence with other charges possible. There is no bond as of this report.
Sgt. Cowan continues this investigation.
