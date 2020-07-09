A Middlesboro man wanted for the stabbing of his ex-wife on July 4, has been arrested in Tennessee.
Middlesboro Police Chief Tom Busic has told WRIL that William Gunter was taken into custody in Harrimon, Tennessee on Wednesday .
Gunter is being held in the Roane County Jail awaiting extradition back to Bell County to face the assault - 1st degree charge for the stabbing.
Middlesboro Police obtained a warrant for Gunter’s arrest following their investigation of a stabbing on Saturday, July 4th at 2013 1/2 Cumberland Avenue.
A woman suffered a serious wound to her throat during the incident and officers performed first aid on the victim until EMS personnel arrived at the residence.
The victim was able to give officers information identifying the attacker as her ex-husband 56-year-old William Gunter of Middlesboro. He fled the scene after the attack and prior to officers arriving.
The woman was taken by Air-Evac to a hospital for medical treatment and at last report she was in serious condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.