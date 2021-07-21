Middlesboro’s Levitt AMP Music Series returns starting this Thursday with The New Respects and Kelle Jolly.
Jolly will take to the Levitt AMP stage downtown at 6:30 p.m. Between performers, a dedication ceremony will be held for the Levitt Park Memorial, which was painted by local artist Jaime Claire Corum.
Jaime’s inspiration for the mural titled “Voice of the Mountains” comes from our local church music, bluegrass music, and folk music traditions.
During the dedication, Corum will share more about her inspiration for the mural and her model/muse for the beautiful artwork, Erica Baker Overbay will dedicate the mural with a song that she wrote inspired by the mural, also titled “Voice of the Mountains.”
The evening will be capped off by a performance by The New Respects, described as a musical alchemy combining undeniable funk grooves, smart pop sensibilities and a rock ‘n’ roll edge.
The New Respects are a high-energy throwback rock and soul quartet comprising siblings Alexandria, Alexis, and Darius Fitzgerald, and their cousin Jasmine Mullen. The children of a Nashville preacher, twins Alexandria (guitar) and Alexis (bass) and their brother Darius (drums) grew up on gospel music, and while Mullen (vocals) heard a wider range of influences in the house, her parents were both songwriters in the Christian music industry, with her mom, Nicole C. Mullen, having established herself as a prominent recording artist in the early 2000s. Forming in high school as the John Hancock Band, the quartet was initially based around more of an indie folk sound. As they became more established, the influences of early rock, R&B, blues, and soul began to inform their sound, and their music became more dynamic. By 2016, they’d signed with Capitol CMG and changed their name to the New Respects. Following a pair of singles later that year, they made their debut in early 2017 with the Here Comes Trouble EP. The non-album single “Freedom” appeared in May 2018.
The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series continues every Thursday through Sept. 23.
Here is the list of Headliners and Openers:
07/22/2021 - The New Respects - Kelle Jolly
07/29/2021 - John R. Miller - Cole Chaney
08/05/2021 - Amythyst Kiah - Bonfire Blue
08/12/2021 - Kylie Frey - Sydney Adams
08/19/2021 - Vella - LB Beistad
08/26/2021 - Harris James Band (MarkusJames/Anne Harris) - Crawdaddy Jones
09/02/2021 - Son Little - Jeanine Fuller
09/09/2021 - Sammy Rae & The Friends - Doug Harris Band
09/16/2021 - Sierra Ferrell - Dave Shoemaker
09/23/2021 - Pedrito Martinez - Few Miles On
