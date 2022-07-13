22-year-old Brooke Marie Vreeland from Middlesboro Kentucky was reported missing at approximately 6:00pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Vreeland (who also goes by Brooke Wilson) is a mentally disabled white female. She is 4ft 9inches tall, 215lbs.with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on Sunday, July 10th at approximately 9:55pm in the Stone Creek Drive, Noetown Road area of Middlesboro, wearing a short sleeve dark blue or black dress with visible buttons and dark colored leggings, white socks, and not wearing shoes. She has a triangle-shaped birth mark on her lower back.
She may in the company of a male individual under questionable circumstances in the Bean Station Grainger County, Tennessee area.
Middlesboro Police have entered Brooke Marie Vreeland into NCIC as a missing person and they are working in conjunction with the Grainger County, Tn. Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
If you have seen Brooke Marie Vreeland or know her whereabouts, please contact either Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).
