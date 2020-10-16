Mayor Rick Nelson, joined by members of the Middlesboro City Council and the Middlesboro Police Department, accepted a plaque from USDA Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg as a $50,000 grant to improve essential community services was announced.
“Law enforcement is difficult no matter the location, and in rural areas that’s complicated by a small number of officers patrolling a large area,” said Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural businesses and communities across the commonwealth.”
The City of Middlesboro will use a $50,000 grant to help purchase three all-wheel drive vehicles for the Middlesboro Police Department, benefitting a population of over 10,000 people.
The Department of Agriculture is making this grant through the Community Facilities Program, which offers direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential public services and facilities in communities across rural America. In fiscal year 2020, Rural Development invested over $44 million in Community Facilities projects across the Commonwealth of Kentucky to help communities not only improve the basic quality of life but assist in the development and sustainability of rural America.
