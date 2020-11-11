There seems to be question as to when this Lone Sentinel took up its Guard post along the fence line, next to the Canal that runs through the center of Middlesboro Kentucky, on the land that had housed The East End School. This Sentinel has stood watch at its post for many days through There is an idea that it might have been placed there something in 1964. The other unknown, is who posted this silent guardian at it’s post. There is a small marker near its feet. It reads: Dwight D. Eisenhower, Green Ash.
While researching for background information to write this article I learned that this tree could be a descendant of what is known as The Eisenhower Tree. Actually there are two trees referred to as the Eisenhower Tree. The one that has the most notoriety is a Lob Lolly Pine Tree that was located on the grounds of The Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta Georgia. The legend of that tree is that then President Eisenhower while playing on the course hit a golf ball that hit that tree. It was alleged that Eisenhower asked the Course’s Board of Governors to cut the tree down. They politely declined. Thus that tree was forever known as “The Eisenhower Tree”.
“The Eisenhower Tree” located on the grounds of “The East End School” is alleged to have been planted in 1964 by the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). The national VFW Foundation and now Wal-Mart have teamed up in to plant thousands of these Green Ash Trees as a tribute to World Was II Veterans . These trees are direct descendants of the Green Ash Tree Growing at the birth place of President Eisenhower in Dennison Texas.
Many thanks to Tom Howerton, a local veteran for telling me about this local treasure and wonderful living memorial to our World War II Veterans.
