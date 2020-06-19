Middlesboro Schools Superintendent Waylon Allen received his annual evaluation at the regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The superintendent evaluation system consists of seven standards that include strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership, and influential leadership. The board rated Allen as exemplary. In each standard, Allen received the highest rating giving him an overall rating of exemplary, which is the highest rating available within the evaluation system.
The evaluation outlined his strengths, such as hiring and recruitment of faculty and staff, communication, as serving as a role model for students.
After concluding the executive session, Board Chairperson Charla Constanzo commented, “Our district is excelling across the board due to our great leadership,” she continued as she spoke to Allen. “You have done a great job promoting the success of staff and students.”
The board will discuss goals set for Allen during their July board meeting.
Allen responded that it is an honor to work with the board to serve the students, parents, and the Middlesboro community.
In other business, the board approved the 21st Century Grant, which will serve the students of Middlesboro. The board also approved the purchase of 20,000 masks for students and teachers along with other materials that will help them prepare for school re-entry.
Todd Fuson demonstrated the use of infrared thermometers as the board held discussions on a safe re-entry plan for the 2020 - 2021 school year. The board also discussed the purchase of 1,000 Chromebooks.
Further plans for school re-entry will be announced once development is complete and the plans are finalized.
