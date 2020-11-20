Members of the Middlesboro School Board and Superintendent Waylon Allen posed with the Jackets Nest (above) before Tuesday’s meeting at Middlesboro Middle School. A look inside the new mobile learning center built inside an old school bus (left) shows 15 work stations that will be equipped with Chromebooks. The Jackets Nest will have it’s own Wi-Fi as well as central heat. Plans are to use the bus at housing centers, where students may not have their own internet access.

