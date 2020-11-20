Members of the Middlesboro School Board and Superintendent Waylon Allen posed with the Jackets Nest (above) before Tuesday’s meeting at Middlesboro Middle School. A look inside the new mobile learning center built inside an old school bus (left) shows 15 work stations that will be equipped with Chromebooks. The Jackets Nest will have it’s own Wi-Fi as well as central heat. Plans are to use the bus at housing centers, where students may not have their own internet access.
Latest News
- Middlesboro shows off new mobile learning center
- Ribbon Cutting held for new Pineville Playground
- KHSAA delays winter sports, continues with football playoffs
- Bell Schools get clean audit report
- Signs of the season
- Route 66 Service Shop open in Arjay
- Local attorney J.C. Helton passes away at age 93
- Bobcats open playoffs against McCreary Central
Most Popular
Articles
- Brock gives brief update on Boone’s Ridge
- MFD gets truck from Long Island
- Harlan County woman receives COAL funding assistance from The Center for Rural Development to attend Southeast KY Community & Technical College
- Middlesboro’s ‘Eisenhower Tree’ part of a tribute to WWII Veterans
- Pineville Playground completed
- New psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner joins ARH clinics
- Harold Randall (Randy) Partin Jr., 53
- Southeast awarded $1.7 million grant to continue support services program
- City Council, school board changes highlight 2020 election
- Sarah Katherine Rigdon, 91
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.