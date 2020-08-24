A woman that has been on the run for almost two years was arrested recently.48 year old Patricia Partin of Middlesboro was taken into custody in the vicinity of Happy Hollow Road by Middlesboro Officer Eric Fuson on Sunday August 16, 2020 just after 7:00pm.
Partin was booked into the Bell County Detention Center charged on a criminal complaint from December 14, 2018 with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense greater than 10 dosage units – drug unspecified.
The complaint was taken out by then detective, now Captain, Joe Holder after Partin sold Oxycodone to an individual.Middlesboro Police had been searching for Partin since the complaint had been issued.
She was also served four outstanding bench warrants.
