According to a citation, on Sunday January 8, 2023, Middlesboro Lt./Detective Barry Cowan determined through a lengthy investigation that a woman had been using the mail to send threatening letters to a male victim.
The male victim had received the letters which were described as individually cut-out letters from a magazine placed together to form sentences of a threatening nature. Still other used cut-out pictures to convey death threats to the victim.
The investigation lead Lt. Cowan to the residence of Debbie Mills (Turner) who, while being questioned, attempted to hide the very magazines used to make the letters.
Mills was then processed at Middlesboro Headquarters and cited to court is facing terroristic threatening - 3rd degree and tempering with physical evidence charges. She was cited to court and will be arraigned on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
The investigation is continuing and others are expected to be charged in the incidents.
