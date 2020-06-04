Middlesboro Officer Caleb Ayers states in a citation that on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:06pm, 22-year-old Victoria Ayers intentionally set fire to the back door of an apartment located at Bella Gardens.
Officer Ayers states that Victoria threw something on fire at the door which caused a table and screen on the patio to burn.
At the time of the fire there was an adult and six juveniles inside the apartment. Officer Ayers also notes that prior to setting the fire, Victoria had knocked several holes in the apartment walls causing damage.
Victoria Ayers was arrested on Friday May 29, 2020 and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with arson – 1st degree and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.