On Monday night May 22, 2023, Middlesboro Police led by Officer Ryan Collins responded to a 7th Street residence in reference to a shots fired call. The male victim stated that 33-year-old Ashley Beeler had fired a handgun at him and was "trying to kill him."
Officers arrived on the scene and a neighbor stated that Beeler had fired a handgun multiple times and ran inside a residence next door to the victim's home. Officers made contact with a female living at that residence who stated that Beeler had run into the home and then gone to the bedroom.
Beeler was then located and both women were detained for questioning. Officer Collins stated that both women had a strong odor of alcohol. During that questioning, Beeler stated that she acted in self-defense, that she was "fed up" with the victim, and admitted to firing the pistol that a friend had given her. She described the gun as a small .380 pistol. She also stated that after the incident she got scared and threw the gun "somewhere, but could not recall."
During the investigation, it was discovered that Beeler and the victim had recently split up from a domestic relationship. On record was an active EPO of 500 feet with Beeler being the petitioner and the victim the respondent
Three .380 caliber shell casings were found on scene along with another unfired bullet in Beeler's front pocket. Bullet holes were found in the front window and ceiling of the victim's home.
Ashley Beeler was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with:
Attempted murder - domestic violence,
Wanton endangerment - 1st degree,
Possession of Marijuana,
Violation of conditions of release,
Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO
Criminal mischief - 3rd degree,
Public intoxication,
Tampering with physical evidence
She is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
