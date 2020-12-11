Mildred Frances “Millie” Roark, 62 of Pineville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital of London, Kentucky. She was born in Pineville on January 18, 1958 and was a daughter of the late George and Pearl Wooley York. Mildred had worked for Pineville Community Hospital and for area hospices as a Certified Nurses Assistant and caregiver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Smith; sister-in-law, Linda York; brother-in-law, Larry Thomas; special niece, Heather Jones; and special nephew, David Wayne Smith.
Survivors include her children, Raymond Todd Freeman, and Kristi Hunt and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Cody Williford, Jordan Williford, Andrew Williford, Emily Williford, Caden Lane Freeman and Raynbow Sky Carter Freeman; brothers and sisters, Wanda Faye Thomas, Larry York, Clayton Edward York and wife, Brenda Miracle, Judy Messer and husband, Raymond, Brenda Rutherford and husband, Joe, Darrell York and wife, Nida, and Kathy York Smith and husband, Ken; dog, Isabella; special friend, Cheryl Ramey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions all services are private at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville with Rev. Waylon Hunter officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Flat Cemetery in Dorton Branch, Kentucky. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Roark family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
