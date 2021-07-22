Mildred Zitella Williams, age 81, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at the Tri-State Nursing and Rehab in Harrogate Tennessee on Friday, July 16, 2021.
She was born on March 15, 1940 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Herman and Edna Prater England.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Williams; daughter, Cynthia Williams; brothers: Vernon June England, Roger England and Leon England.
She was of the Baptist faith and attended Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
She enjoyed babysitting her grandkids and other kids as well.
Left to cherish her memory is the following members of her family:
Children: Sheila (Jack) Overbay of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Tammy (Larry) Rose of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Michael (Tish Marlow) Williams of Middlesboro, Kentucky
Grandchildren: Jackie Ray (Erica) Overbay, Rebecca (Jason) Doyle, Ashley (James Miracle) Good, Jonathan (Heather) Good and Victoria (Blaine) Hill
Great-grandchildren: Emma Good, Mason Doyle, Alex Brooks, Rylee Good, Nora Overbay and Easton Hill
Sister: Margaret Schooler
Special nephew: Jimmie England
And a host of many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Mildred Zitella Williams will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky with Rev. David King Presiding.
A graveside service will follow the funeral on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Michael Williams, James Miracle, Larry Rose, Jackie Ray Overbay and Jonathan Good.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.
