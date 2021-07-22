OBIT-Mildred Williams

Mildred Zitella Williams, age 81, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at the Tri-State Nursing and Rehab in Harrogate Tennessee on Friday, July 16, 2021.

She was born on March 15, 1940 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Herman and Edna Prater England.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Williams; daughter, Cynthia Williams; brothers: Vernon June England, Roger England and Leon England.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

She enjoyed babysitting her grandkids and other kids as well.

Left to cherish her memory is the following members of her family:

Children: Sheila (Jack) Overbay of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Tammy (Larry) Rose of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Michael (Tish Marlow) Williams of Middlesboro, Kentucky

Grandchildren: Jackie Ray (Erica) Overbay, Rebecca (Jason) Doyle, Ashley (James Miracle) Good, Jonathan (Heather) Good and Victoria (Blaine) Hill

Great-grandchildren: Emma Good, Mason Doyle, Alex Brooks, Rylee Good, Nora Overbay and Easton Hill

Sister: Margaret Schooler

Special nephew: Jimmie England

And a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Funeral services for Mildred Zitella Williams will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky with Rev. David King Presiding.

A graveside service will follow the funeral on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Michael Williams, James Miracle, Larry Rose, Jackie Ray Overbay and Jonathan Good.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Williams, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Thursday, July 22, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 23
Funeral Service
Friday, July 23, 2021
1:00PM
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you