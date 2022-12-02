Over a hundred years ago a simple, cute poem established many of the Christmas traditions we have today. “The Night Before Christmas” went viral as we might describe it in 2022. It has given birth to traditions and practices far and away from the original. We can call the original poem the “facts” and all the creative fantasies that it produced “traditions”. As often happens, tradition overpowers facts and people come to believe the traditions as truth. That process goes full blast with the Bible stories of the birth of Jesus, but we will only do “the night before” today.
“Not a creature was stirring”. How quiet was the house? Not even hungry mice scurried up and down inside the walls. An old, illustrated version of the poem showed Mr. and Mrs. Mouse tucked in their tiny bed. They wore standard sleeping caps – blue for him and pink for her.
Now, everybody wakes up from the great clatter on the snowy lawn from “a MINIATURE sleigh and eight TINY reindeer”. When is the last time you saw or imagined MINIATURE and TINY? Now of course, we have nine full sized animals with the addition of Rudolph. Nine grown deer, a sleigh the size of a fully loaded semi, and a big, jolly driver would collapse the roof of your house when they landed there.
MINIATURE also explains how Santa got down the chimney. He fit. He didn’t need to be carrying much in his peddler’s pack for all he was going to do was to put some things in the small socks of little children. To stay warm, “He was dressed all in fur”. (Animal rights activists had trouble with that fact.)
Tradition has blotted out all the facts of the poem. Now we have a grown man in red flannel. He has a giant pack overflowing with wrapped gifts and ribboned toys, even bicycles!
When I was 6 or 8, I often wondered how the Big Guy did the chimney thing. I finally decided that he had some kind of magic shrinking powers and levitation controls beside his nose. All he had to do was to nod to turn them on. I imagined that he was sort of like Jesus after his death when He could appear and disappear through walls. Both were magical, god-like, mystical, religious beings in my little boy’s wild imagination He was “Saint” Nick so he must have been a super important religious person. Now we have defrocked him and have Santa Claus, that dangerous guy with the “claws” that will get you unless you are nice and not naughty.
In my adolescent rebellion teens, I decided I did not believe in Santa Claus any longer, but was ashamed to admit that I did believe as a dumb little kid. I would change one word of the poem. Instead of saying, after he had filled all the stockings, “he turned with a jerk” I would say, “he turned LIKE a jerk”. But my family’s traditions didn’t care what I believed or said. I dutifully hung up my big stocking until I graduated from high school and left home. And he came and filled it!
I always thought that the last part where he gets back on the roof and flies away, made no sense. We lived on a row street in town. What about all the other kids on the block? I finally imagined him parked on our roof like a UPS truck and he would bounce up and down from chimney to chimney making deliveries. He was a real magical guy. He would shrink to go down a chimney, inflate to fill stockings, shrink to go back up, inflate on the roof to refill his pack.
Traditions keep growing. Now we have mean and angry reindeer. They ran over Grandma.
