The Bell County Courthouse is losing a familar face as Clara Miracle is retiring at the end of the year after nearly 29 years as the Executive Secretary to the Bell County Judge-Executive.
She has served in that position for her entire career at the courthouse, working with four judge-executives.
“I started in March of 1992 with Curt Hoskins and I worked for Curt, Jennifer Jones, Bill Kelley and now Albey Brock,” Miracle said.
Brock said the courthouse will never be the same without Miracle working there.
“I was blessed to be the fourth judge that Clara worked for,” Judge-Executive Albey Brock said. “It’s bittersweet. While I’m happy for my friend in that she’s getting to retire, I am sad that we’re not going to have her around every day. She is such a special person and the Bell County taxpayers have been blessed to have her in their service these last 29 years. She will be sorely missed.”
Clara and her husband, Phillip Miracle, are both retiring effective Dec. 31. Phillip worked 10-1/2 years with the state highway department and the last 10-plus years for the county.
“We’re excited to both be retiring at the same time. I’ll like two months of having 29 years completed,” she said. “While we’re still young and healthy enough, we want to be able to enjoy a little bit of life. We don’t have any major plans, but we do have a large family and we want to do a lot of things with them. I do have a 97-year-old mom, so I’ll be doing thins with her. Basically we’re just going to enjoy life.”
Clara said she could pinpoint one fondest memory of her time working for the county, but said the relationships and lifelong friends she’s made is what she’ll cherish the most.
“There’s been so many times that are so special to me that I really couldn’t pick out a fondest one. But it’s the people, I have made so many friends over the years — lifelong friends that will still be in touch with me. Those friendships have meant so much to me,” she said. “I have enjoyed serving the public tremendously. I like to help people and that’s what we do here is help the public.”
