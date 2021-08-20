In counseling, one of my major goals is to help clients improve their communication skills. When couples come to me they often say, “We tried to sit down like adults and work on our problems, but all we did was fight and argue. We need to learn to communicate better.” One of the ways I use for teaching is to tell stories. Some of them follow:
“I need to get some dog food. Where’s that new Tractor Supply?”
She said, “Go down to the red light at Oak and Chestnut and turn left.”
“Got it.”
An hour later he got back, “You find it?”
“I never got there. You messed me up. I got down to the light, but couldn’t turn because the light was red. Then it turned green, but you told me to turn at the red. I didn’t want to get lost, and I couldn’t go forward, so I sat there. It got noisy; people blowing their horns and shouting. Finally, a cop showed up and he gave me a ticket for obstructing traffic, and I ran the red light to get out of there.”
She said, “Can I trust you to walk down to the corner? We need bread and milk and we’re out of coffee.”
Communication worked a little better this time, except he got back without the coffee. She said, “Where’s the coffee?”
“What coffee? You didn’t tell me to get any.”
“Oh yes I did!”
“No you didn’t!”
“I told you we were out of it.”
“What’s that supposed to mean? Why don’t you say what you mean? I’m not a mind reader. You need to talk English like the rest of us.”
NEXT STORY: The house caught fire and they told him to dial 911. He couldn’t do it because he didn’t have a dial phone and the house burned down.
NEXT: He said, “I’ve got a new cell number. The jailer’s moving me to 218.”
NEXT: “Hey Mom. What are you doing?”
“I’m canning beans and tomatoes.”
“Mom, you have never canned a bean or tomato in your life. You put them in jars.”
“When you come over here later, my boy I’ll be jarring that canner over your head!”
NEXT: At the regular monthly meeting of the Bored of the Nudist Colony, the Chair said, “We are in session. This may or may not be interesting, so bare with me.”
NEXT: When they take your picture, what do they “take”? A piece of your spirit and being? Your image and identity? Is there now less of you now that they have taken something away?
So remember – keep your hand to the plow, shoulder to the wheel, nose to the grindstone, ear to the ground, eye on the ball, head on a platter, hang by your thumbs, and you will meet my favorite girl -Miss Communication.
