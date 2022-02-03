Miss Kailey Owens was crowned the 2022 MHS Basketball Homecoming Queen by principal Bobby Bennett Tuesday evening. Kailey is the daughter of Misty and Bryan Owens. See next week’s edition of The Pineville Sun for more from Middlesboro’s Homecoming.
Latest News
- Miss Kailey Owens crowned 2022 MHS Homecoming Queen
- Drawing held to set ballot positions
- Sandra Kay Goodin, 55
- Eli Thompson signs to play football at Lindsey Wilson
- Bobcats down Leslie 67-38, drop 68-61 decision at Harlan
- Lady Cats clinch top seed with 20th straight district win
- Brenda Gail Duncan, 66
- Wilma Jean Bays Williams Taylor, 83
Most Popular
Articles
- Corps of Engineers to clear portion of Middlesboro canal
- Wanted Bell Co. man arrested in major Meth bust
- Construction continues on Virginia Avenue
- Pineville returns to in-person classes after COVID break
- Beacon of Light Family Chiropractic makes $8,000 donation to Red Bird Mission
- Pineville boys & girls fall at Thomas Walker
- Bobcats down Harlan 67-45
- Lady Cats cruise past Harlan 77-45
- Emma Carolyn Goodin, 87
- James Bryant Storie, 50
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.