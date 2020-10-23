Miss Morgan Leigh Goodin was crowned the 2020 PHS Football Homecoming Queen Friday night. Morgan is the daughter of Samantha and Tory Goodin. She was escorted by Noah Mason, son of Jessica Kirklin and Earl Mason.
