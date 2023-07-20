The Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association’s (MLGA) second annual Christmas in July Charity Golf Scramble was a huge success, raising over $14,000 to provide Christmas gifts for local families in need of a helping hand.
“Back in 2020 we started the Middlesboro Ladies League night. We were just some ladies in town that wanted to golf and socialize and hang out,” said Celia Shoffner, MLGA president. “We felt like we had a platform and a group that could do something great with our evening together. We decided that we would help middle school and high school aged children that were left off of other lists that needed some assistance at Christmas.”
The group established a 501(c)(3) to provide charitable, educational and social opportunities to women in the community and Christmas in July is focused on helping students and children in need at Christmastime. They work with social workers at Middlesboro Middle, Yellow Creek and Middlesboro High School to identify students in need and then gets with their parents and guardians to see what gifts are needed.
“What we really love about our program is we purchase the gifts completely anonymously with a tag on it and the guardians get to decide who it’s from — it could be from Santa, it could be from Mom & Dad,” Shoffner added. “We felt strongly that gifts shouldn’t be from us.”
Last year presents were provided for 24 students and the MLGA surpassed their goal of spending $200 on each of them.
“It was important for us to get good, name brand shoes and coats for the kids,” Shoffner said. “Middle School and High School kids have different necessities than elementary aged children.”
The MLGA thanks their corporate sponsors Hearthside Bank, KFC, Middlesboro Coca-Cola Bottling Works, Middlesboro Independent Schools, Nineteen19 Grill & Bar, The Juice Spot, and Middlesboro Country Club for making Friday’s event possible. They also wanted to give a special thank you to Jerry Shoffner, PGA professional, for his guidance, expertise, and unwavering support.
MLGA director Melissa Turner said this year’s goal was to provide gifts for 50 students. Friday there were 15 teams and a total of 60 golfers taking part in the event at the Middlesboro Country Club.
“We accept donations throughout the entire year, not just at Christmas in July,” she said. “If anybody is looking for a resource to do the work, we’re willing to do the work. They can write a check and we’ll get that into the hands of the people who need it.”
Donations can be dropped off at any Hearthside Bank location with checks made out to Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association. The group can also be contacted through their Facebook page or email: middlesboroladiesgolf@gmail.com
